According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across several Indian cities today, August 4. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi will see widespread showers with possible localised flooding. Chennai and Kolkata are under heatwave-like conditions with temperatures soaring to 33–34°C, while isolated showers are likely later in the day. Shimla will remain cloudy and mild with light rain. Waterlogging and traffic disruptions are possible in urban areas. The IMD has advised citizens to stay indoors during peak rainfall hours, remain alert to weather updates, and take necessary precautions amid rising concerns over urban drainage failures. India Rains-Weather Forecast: Country To Receive Normal Rainfall in August, September Rainfall Likely To Be Above Normal, Says IMD.

Mumbai Weather Today, August 4

Delhi Weather Today, August 4

Chennai Weather Today, August 4

Bengaluru Weather Today, August 4

Hyderabad Weather Today, August 4

Kolkata Weather Today, August 4

Shimla Weather Today, August 4

