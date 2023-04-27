New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a rain and thunderstorm alert in several parts of the country.

According to IMD, thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 50-70 Kmph is expected in the region of North, North-West, South, South-west, Central, North-East and East of the country.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission News Today: Another DA Hike on Cards? Government Employees May Soon Get Increased Dearness Allowance From July 2023.

"Thunderstorm/duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over the adjoining areas of South-East Delhi, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Amroha and Moradabad (U.P.)," added IMD.

"The thunderstorm with light-intensity rain would occur over Rohtak (Haryana), Deeg (Rajasthan), Mathura, Raya (U.P.) and light-intensity rain over Kosli, Meham, Gohana, Hodal, Hansi (Haryana) during next 2 hours", IMD stated on Thursday.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Warns Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Says 'Party Will Take Revenge on Backstabbing'.

The unseasonal rains across the country caused considerable damage to crops and caused huge losses to the farmers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)