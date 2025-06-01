Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 1 (ANI): Over 10,000 people have been shifted to safer locations across Tripura as torrential monsoon rains battered the state over the past 48 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Triggered by intense moisture incursion, the heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has disrupted connectivity, inundated low-lying areas, and forced thousands into relief camps, even as authorities brace for more downpours in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Agartala, has issued a red alert across all districts of Tripura after incessant monsoon rains battered the state over the past 48 hours.

In a release issued by the IMD, active monsoon conditions are forecasted to persist, with a high likelihood of further heavy rains today and tomorrow. In response, state authorities have mobilised rescue teams and activated emergency protocols.

Bodhjung Nagar in West Tripura recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 198.5 mm, followed by Kailashahar in Unakoti (192.2 mm), Jirania in West Tripura (175.5 mm), and Agartala (140 mm).

A total of 14 rescue teams--11 in West Tripura and 3 in Unakoti--comprising personnel from NDRF, SDRF, Assam Rifles, Fire Services, Civil Defence, Bharat Scouts, and Aapda Mitra volunteers have been deployed.

Sixty relief camps have been established across West Tripura, Khowai, Unakoti, and North Tripura, currently sheltering approximately 2,800 families and over 10,600 people.

Numerous roads in North Tripura, Unakoti, Dhalai, and West Tripura were temporarily blocked due to landslides and fallen trees. Quick response units from SDRF, the Forest Department, and PWD have cleared many of the affected routes. Preliminary reports show that 201 houses have been damaged, with 92 severely and 109 partially damaged, mostly in Gomati, Khowai, Sepahijala, and North Tripura.

The Howrah River in Agartala reached 10.91 meters at 5 PM, crossing the danger level, although it has shown a receding trend over the past hour after remaining stagnant since morning. In Agartala city, stormwater drainage systems comprising 17 pump houses effectively cleared water stagnation within 2 to 3 hours despite high-intensity rainfall in a short period.

Tripura Chief Minister, along with senior officials including the MP (Rajya Sabha), Mayor of Agartala, Revenue Secretary, DM and SP of West Tripura, visited several affected areas and relief camps including those at Chandrapur, Pratapgarh English Medium School, Vivekananda School, Pragati School, Tulsibati School, and B. R. Ambedkar School.

Authorities have advised citizens to stay calm, avoid venturing near rivers and low-lying areas, and follow instructions from local administrations. The state government continues to work in close coordination with all departments to ensure relief, rehabilitation, and risk mitigation efforts are carried out efficiently and effectively. (ANI)

