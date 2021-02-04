Bhopal, Feb 4 (PTI) The IMD issued a yellow alert, predicting that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and hail, are very likely to occur in six districts of Madhya Pradesh and its Chambal division on Friday.

The yellow alert of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) signifies that the authorities should "be updated" on the situation.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail are very likely to occur at isolated places of Gwalior, Damoh, Sagar, Datia, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur, it said on Thursday.

P K Saha, senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office, said, "Induced upper air circulation that lies over North Rajasthan and adjoining areas is bringing forth moisture to northern parts of Madhya Pradesh."

The skies in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain districts may remain cloudy, he added.

"The state is likely to receive showers for the fifth time during this ongoing winter season," he added.

Saha said that the mercury remainedabove normal in Bhopal, Gwalior and Chambal region in the 24 hours that ended 8.30 am on Thursday.

The lowest minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius was recorded in Mandla and the highest maximum temperature of 34.5 degree Celsius was recorded in Khargone on Thursday, he added.

The senior meteorologist said that maximum temperature of 31.4, 31.0, 28.8 and 27.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore and Gwalior respectively.

Likewise, minimum temperature of 15.0, 14.2, 13.8 and 10.0 degree Celsius was recorded at Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur respectively, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)