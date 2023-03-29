New Delhi, March 29: India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted a fresh spell of rainfall/ thunderstorm/hailstorm over Northwest, East and Northeast India from March 30th to April 1.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm activity very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan on March 30; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim will receive rainfall on March 31 and Uttarakhand on April 1," an IMD forecast said. Weather Update and Forecast: Rainfall and Thunderstorm With Hailstorm Likely Over Northwest India Today, Says IMD.

The forecast said that strong wind/ hail may damage plantations, horticulture and standing crops. "Hail may injure people and cattle in open places. Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds. Minor damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts. Loose objects may fly," it added.

"No heat wave is likely over any part of the country during the next 5 days, " read the IMD notification. In the wake of the forecast, IMD advised farmers to keep already harvested produce in a safe place. Weather Update: Isolated Rainfall Across India for Next Few Days, Heavy Rainfall Likely in Meghalaya and Assam Tomorrow, Says IMD Scientist.

During the same period, the forecast said that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures during the next 24 hours in northwest India. "The maximum temperature will fall by 2-40C thereafter during the subsequent 4 days," it further stated.

