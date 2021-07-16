New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A swelled up Mithi river forced the evacuation of 250 people in rain-battered Mumbai's Kurla area on Friday, even as the temperatures were above normal in several parts of north Indian plains in the absence of rainfall despite the revival of the Southwest Monsoon.

Very light rains and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh though, and a fresh warning of heavy showers was issued in Himachal Pradesh as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of the country, including the northern region, over the next six-seven days.

The meteorological department said rainfall activity is very likely to increase with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy falls over the western Himalayan region and Uttar Pradesh from July 17 to 20.

Heavy falls are also expected over Punjab, Haryana, east Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from July 18 to 20 and isolated heavy rainfall over Delhi on July 18, it said, adding that isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Uttar Pradesh on July 18, Jammu on July 19, and Uttarakhand on July 18 and 19.

"Moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan during next 24 hours. They may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor," the IMD said.

It said widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are also very likely to continue over the west coast and remaining parts of west peninsular India except over Gujarat during the next six-seven days. Heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of central Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during same period, the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall is also expected over northeast India, it added. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till July 19 which will decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter, the IMD said.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature settled at 37.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal, on Friday, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman predicted partly cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers for Saturday.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Met office issued a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning in the plains, low hills and middle hills on Saturday. It also issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning for July 18-20.

Several parts of the state received light to moderate rains during the day. Sarkaghat gauged 86 mm of rainfall, followed by 52 mm in Nadaun, 49 mm in Jogindernagar and 29 mm in Baijnath, 27 mm in Sujanpur Tira, 19 mm in Kasol, 16 mm in Hamirpur, 14 mm in Bhoranj, 13 in Rampur, 11 mm in Sarahan, 9 mm in Palampur and 4 mm in Mandi, the weather office said.

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab rose on Friday after a few days of respite brought about by monsoonal rains, with joint capital Chandigarh recording a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius and Hisar 38.1 degrees Celsius. In Rohtak, it was 37.3 degrees Celsius, 37.8 degrees Celsius in Gurgaon and 35 degrees Celsius in Karnal.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 36.7 degrees Celsius and Patiala 36 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met department forecast for Haryana, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places on July 18, 19 and 20. The forecast for Punjab says heavy rain is likely at isolated places on July 18, and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on July 19 and 20.

In Uttar Pradesh, very light rains along with thundershowers occurred at isolated places. The temperature rose markedly in Moradabad division, while no large changes were seen in the remaining divisions of the state.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 39.8 degrees Celsius, recorded at the Banda observatory, while the lowest minimum was 24.3 degrees Celsius, recorded at the Muzaffarnagar observatory.

In the western coast, heavy rains pounded Mumbai, especially its suburbs, since Friday morning.

Civic body officials said Mumbai island city recorded 55.3 mm rain as the Eastern and the Western suburbs received 135 mm and 140.5 mm downpour respectively between 4 am and 9 am.

Due to the downpour, several low-lying areas in the eastern and the western suburbs witnessed waterlogging, which led to traffic snarls on arterial roads.

As a result of water-logging, mainly between Sion and Vidya Vihar section on the Central Railway's main line, and Chunabhatti-Tikal Nagar section on the Harbour line, the suburban train services were badly affected.

Tulsi lake, one of the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the metropolis, overflowed due to heavy rains, officials said.

In Karnataka, a massive landslip occurred near a tunnel on the Kulshekar-Padil stretch of the railway track from Mangaluru to Thokur following heavy rains in the last few days, affecting all trains on the Konkan route.

