New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light intensity rainfall for Delhi and NCR during the next two hours.

IMD, in a tweet, said, "Light intensity rain or drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours."

It also predicted light rainfall for many parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next two hours.

"Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Badayun, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Ganjdundwara, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad (U.P.) Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," it further tweeted.

Earlier today, rain lashed parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) under the influence of a western disturbance which led to a rise in the minimum temperatures to 10.9 degrees Celcius. (ANI)

