New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in Delhi during the next 12 hours.

"Light to moderate rainfall (upto 2 cm) is likely at many places of Delhi during next 12 hours. Moderate rainfall (3-5 cm) also likely at isolated places of Delhi during next 12 hours," IMD tweeted.

Parts of Delhi had received spells of rain on Friday.

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in September in the past 19 years.IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said that rainfall that occur on September 1 was the highest rainfall that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades. (ANI)

