Raipur, Sep 15 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted rainfall in parts of Chhattisgarh, especially in the northern region, for the next 24 hours.

Also Read | Humble Background Didn't Deter WrapCart Founders From Envisioning a Dream.

After witnessing heavy downpour in the last couple of days, Raipur and several other districts saw some relief during the day, as the rains abated, an official said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Approves Major Reforms in Telecom Sector To Boost Employment, Growth, Competition and Consumer Interests.

According to officials, one person died in a rain-related incident in Raipur district, while two persons were swept away in Surhi river in Bemetara district.

The state Revenue and Disaster Management department has asked all district collectors to submit a report of rain-related damages by September 17, an official said.

Incessant rains battered Raipur, Gariaband, Mahasamund and Dhamtari districts in the last three days, sending several rivers into a spate.

At least 144 houses were damaged due to heavy rains in Raipur district on Monday, while one person died in a rain-related incident, the district administration stated in a release.

As per the release, a joint team of the district administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) evacuated eight farm labourers who were stranded in Lakhna-Koliyari village in Abhanpur block of the district as water levels rose in Mahanadi river.

In the rain-hit Bemetara district, a 32-year-old woman was swept away while crossing a flooded culvert across Surhi river near Kogiyakala village under Parpodi police station limits, while an 18-year-old boy was carried away by strong currents while bathing in the river on Tuesday, a local official said.

Home guards and police personnel launched a search operation to trace their bodies, he said.

In Gariaband district, police and SDRF personnel rescued 18 people trapped in six different areas on Tuesday, a district official said, adding that no loss of life has been reported from the district.

Heavy rainfall damaged 403 houses in Gariaband, while crops spread over 322 hectares were also destroyed, the official said.

Water levels in Mahanadi, one of the major rivers of the state, has increased due to incessant rainfall in several parts of the state. In Shivrinarayan town of Janjgir-Champa district, the rise of water level disrupted connectivity on the Gidhouri-Sarangarh-Raipur route, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)