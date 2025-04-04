Imphal/Churachandpur, Apr 4 (PTI) Delegations of the Meitei and Kuki communities separately left for New Delhi to attend peace talks on Manipur convened by the Centre on April 5, sources in the two sides said.

The meeting is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs' efforts to mediate between the two warring sides of the northeastern state where over 250 people were killed and thousands became homeless in the ethnic violence since May 2023.

The Meitei team comprises three members each from the All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations, a functionary of the FOCS said.

On the other hand, representatives of the Zomi Council along with those from Hmar Inpi and the Kuki Zo Council also left for Delhi to take part in the meeting, sources in the Kuki groups said.

The AMUCO delegation includes President Nanda Luwang, along with senior advisors Ito Tongram and Dr Dhanabir Laishram.

Another team from FOCS, which has been actively advocating for the interests of the Meitei community, has also confirmed its participation in the talks.

Two days ago, the Kuki leadership based in Manipur's Kangpokpi district had set three pre-conditions including no cross-movement between Meitei and Kukis in the areas where the other community is in majority.

The Kuki-Zo community's other two conditions are: hostilities shall be halted for a minimum period of six months to facilitate negotiations, and a structured formal and meaningful dialogue process must be initiated during the ceasefire period.

It is not immediately known whether these conditions were met.

The violence in Manipur started after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

There have been many efforts from the central government to bring the warring communities to the negotiating table.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.

