Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 vaccination drive will begin from January 16 and it should be implemented in Maharashtra successfully, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday.

According to an official statement, Thackeray said all the government machineries should coordinate with each other to carry out the vaccination as per the Centre's guidelines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday informed chief ministers of states about the vaccination programme, after which Thackeray held a meeting with the state's health department and task force members, the statement said.

The chief minister took review of availability of the vaccine, its transport and storage, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)