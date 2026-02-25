Jerusalem [Israel], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Knesset, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu attended an official reception ceremony on Wednesday.

With 'Modi, Modi' chants, PM Narendra Modi receives a standing ovation at the Knesset, Israeli parliament, upon his arrival

Also Read | Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? All About Chanel Model and British Vogue Cover Girl Praised by French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a post on X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu attend official reception ceremony at the Knesset for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/2026668710551761285?s=20

Also Read | South Korea Jeju Island Controversy: India Issues Advisory for Indian Nationals Travelling to Jeju Island in South Korea After Sachin Awasthi's Viral Video.

PM Modi will shortly address the Israeli parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel today on a State Visit. In a special gesture, on arrival at the airport in Tel Aviv, he was received by the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu and his spouse, Sara Netanyahu and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Following the arrival ceremony, the two Prime Ministers held a brief one-on-one meeting. At the hotel, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome by the members of the Indian community and the representatives of the Jewish Indian diaspora. The reception was marked by vibrant cultural performances by Indian and Israeli artistes, symbolising the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Taking to the social media platform X, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu shared a video of PM Modi's arrival, stating, "Welcome to Israel, my dear friend Narendra Modi".

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/2026616915171426761?s=20

Netanyahu hailed the visit of his good friend, calling it historic.

"My wife Sara and I welcomed today our good friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who has arrived for another historic visit to Israel. Prime Minister Modi previously visited Israel in 2017, and I later paid a reciprocal visit to India that was truly exceptional. We share a close personal relationship, speak often, and I believe that the deep friendship between us powerfully reflects on the ties between our two countries," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/2026640139355607334?s=20

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu and his wife welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the airport. PM Modi's pocket handkerchief and Sara Netanyahu's outfit synced in saffron.

With the red carpet rolled out, PM Modi and Netanyahu's hug spoke a thousand words about their endearing friendship.

PM Modi began a two-day official visit to Israel by meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. In a warm gesture, Israeli PM Netanyahu and his wife personally welcomed him at the airport and honoured him with a special guard of honour. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)