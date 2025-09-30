Chandigarh [India], September 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that the BJP has imposed undeclared President's rule in Punjab on Monday.

"The Governor meets the Prime Minister. He doesn't get time to meet the Chief Minister... You've imposed undeclared President's rule in Punjab. What will you do if Punjab refuses to provide food? On the one hand, they say Punjab is our food bowl, but when there's a loss, they say you can't get money," Mann told reporters. Commenting on central government aid to Bihar, the Punjab Chief Minister claimed that it has allocated Rs 7,000 crore specifically for women in Bihar. He added that, women in Punjab are struggling, and he alleged that the central government does not seem to care about their plight.

"...In Bihar, where elections are being held, they gave nearly 7,000 crore rupees to women. Here too, women are drowning. They're living in tents, their homes are flooded. They don't care about the sisters and mothers here...I will discuss all this with Union Home Minister tomorrow."... They (Central government) have made Punjab an undeclared Union Territory," said Mann.

The Punjab Chief Minister also declared that there is an elected government and accused the central authorities of insulting the people's mandate.

"This government is an elected government. We have 93 seats. We have not done 'jugad' like them from here and there. They are insulting the people's mandate..." added Mann.

Earlier, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema claimed that while Punjab had requested Rs 20,000 crore in aid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced only Rs 1,600 crore, which has not yet been disbursed.

While interacting with the media, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, "Punjab demanded compensation of Rs 20,000 crore for the losses, but the Prime Minister announced only ₹1,600 crore and left, which has still not been received. We will discuss this as well.

Punjab Finance Minister also criticised the BJP leaders and said, "It is unfortunate that on the very first day, two BJP MLAs slipped away from the House. They did not raise Punjab's concerns with the Centre, even though the Speaker had given them time." (ANI)

