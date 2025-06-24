Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Ahead of the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' to be observed on June 25, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday stated that he imposition of emergency in the country was the murder of democracy and a disrespect of the Constitution.

"The imposition of emergency in this country, in a way, is the murder of democracy, disrespect of the constitution... This was the beginning of such atrocities, due to which there was an atmosphere of terror in the whole country, sending innocent people to jail, harassing political and social activists, and the work of bringing many such ordinances was done, which cannot be justified in any way. But the whole country got agitated, and as a result of the movement, the government had to bow down, and the country got rid of the emergency..." Maurya told ANI.

He further stated that it was important to remind the country that those who carried fake books of the Constitution were the biggest traitors.

"On the completion of 50 years of emergency, it is important to remind the country that those who carry fake constitution books and ask for votes are such big traitors of the constitution," he added.

Lashing out at the Congress party, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak stated that the whole world had seen the 'misdeeds' of Congress and also the efforts of the BJP, which was against those trying to kill the country's constitution.

"In 1975, an emergency was imposed in the country. The whole world sees the misdeeds of the Congress party, and the BJP is constantly against those who kill the country's constitution. Tomorrow is the 25th of June; all our workers and people from across the country will celebrate this as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, and Congress has always been working against the constitution," Pathak told ANI.

Meanwhile, on June 19, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhukari stated that June 25 was a black day and every "nationalist citizen" would observe the "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas."

"It is a black day. We observe this every year. Not only the BJP but also every nationalist citizen observes it. In West Bengal, many people were jailed during the emergency">emergency due to politics and ideology. Every year, we give them a reception. It will happen this year too," Suvendu Adhikari said. (ANI)

