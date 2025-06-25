Aizawl, Jun 25 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said that improved infrastructure will not only enhance regional connectivity but also strengthen cross-border trade with neighbouring Asian countries, an official statement here said.

The CM chaired an online meeting of the High Level Task Force on the North East Economic Corridor, set up by the Ministry of DoNER to accelerate economic growth in the North Eastern region of India, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma outlined key challenges and priorities, particularly underscoring the urgent need for infrastructure development in the Northeast, it said.

He noted that Mizoram's road density remains significantly below the national average and that other critical infrastructure sectors also require focused attention.

Lalduhoma stressed the importance of improved infrastructure, which according to him will not only enhance regional connectivity but also strengthen cross-border trade with Asian countries, and create substantial employment opportunities in the process.

He conveyed his appreciation to Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for his continued leadership and proactive role in advancing development in the North East.

The meeting was attended by Scindia, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Assam minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) secretary V. Umashankar and others.

