Karnal (Haryana) [India], December 28 (ANI): Ahead of the New Year, Haryana DGP Om Prakash Singh said that in 2025, the Haryana Police faced many challenges, and the learnings would be carried forward to make Haryana safer in 2026. He extended New Year greetings to the people of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Haryana DGP OP Singh said, "In 2025, the Haryana Police faced many challenges. We successfully tackled them, and we have reflected on the lessons learned. We have brainstormed on how to make Haryana even safer in 2026 using those learnings and how to make things even more difficult for criminals... Things are going to get even tougher for criminals in Haryana. Several steps are being taken regarding crime. Severe action will be taken against those who commit fraud. We will ensure that major drug suppliers are put behind bars... In the last two and a half months, we have sent thousands of criminals to jail."

Also Read | Civil Aviation Ministry Launches 24×7 Control Room in Delhi To Strengthen Passenger Support, Resolves Over 14,000 Grievances Across Airports and Airlines.

He said that the leadership of the police is continuous, and the next DGP after his retirement would pursue the objectives with the same dedication.

"Our strike rate is very good, and we have foiled several murder plans. If any crime occurs, we don't take more than 2 to 3 days. We are using technology, and officials are always alert. Ahead of the New Year greeting to every citizen of the state," he added.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Alleges BJP Wants To Devour Mumbai, Calls Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Polls As Prestige Battle.

Haryana is set to get a new Director General of Police (DGP) in the New Year following the retirement of three senior police officials.

DGP Om Prakash Singh, DG Akeel Mohammed, and DG (Prisons) Alok Rai are scheduled to retire on December 31, paving the way for a new appointment at the top of the state police hierarchy, according to the release.

Additionally, a significant reshuffle in the Haryana Police is expected in the coming days.

The Haryana government has forwarded a panel of five IPS officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the selection of the new DGP.

IPS officers Alok Mittal and Ajay Singhal are reportedly among the frontrunners for the coveted post.

On October 14, IPS officer Om Prakash Singh assumed charge as the Haryana Director General of Police upon reaching the police headquarters in Panchkula.

Singh served as the Managing Director of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC). Under his leadership, the corporation has made significant progress in recent years in constructing police residential and administrative buildings across the state.

He has implemented several innovative initiatives to enhance the welfare of the police force, improve operational efficiency, and modernise infrastructure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)