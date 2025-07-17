Gadchiroli, Jul 17 (PTI) A remote village in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, which was once a Naxal hotbed, has now become accessible with the starting of the state-run bus service in the area for the first time since independence, police said.

As the first bus rolled into the Markanar village on Wednesday, bringing it on the state road transport network, locals welcomed it and cheered by waving the national flag.

Also Read | Indian Woman Ananya Alwani Arrested for Stealing Clothes in US? Know Truth As Video of Mexican Woman Caught Stealing at Coppel Store Goes Viral With Misleading Claim.

The service will benefit nearly 1,200 residents, including students, from Marknar and nearby villages, a police release said.

The bus service from the remote Markanar village to Aheri has been started for the first time since independence following efforts by the Gadchiroli police, it claimed.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Hints at Possible Trade Deal With India Soon, Says Negotiations Underway.

Gadchiroli district, known for its tribal population and Naxal affected areas, has long struggled with poor connectivity.

The Markanar village is located at the foothills of Abujhmad, which was a Naxal stronghold, in Bhamragad subdivision of Gadchiroli district.

Villagers for the first time witnessed the bus service in their area on Wednesday.

They gathered to welcome the state transport service, brainchild of Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, by waving the tricolour, the release said.

The service will benefit more than 1,200 residents, particularly patients, students and other daily commuters, from villages like Markanar, Murumbhushi, Phulnar, Koparshi, Poyarkothi and Gundurwahi, it said.

The Gadchiroli police have undertaken several infrastructure projects to ease transportation in remote regions.

On January 1, 2025, bus services were launched on Gatta-Gardewada-Wangeturi route, and from Katezhar to Gadchiroli on April 27, the release said.

In the last five years, 20 roads of 420.95 kilometres and 60 bridges were constructed in the district and completed under the protection of the Gadchiroli police, it added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)