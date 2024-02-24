Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Nainital High Court said employees who have been regularized before December 4, 2018 should be considered regular.

On December 4, 2018, the Nainital High Court stayed the implementation of the government's rules dated December 31, 2013, banning the regularisation of daily wage employees working in government departments, corporations, councils and other government undertakings.

Since then, however, the process of regularisation was stopped.

The high court stated further that as per the 2013 rules, others can be regularized on the basis of the obligation to serve on daily wages and contracts for ten years.

It disposed of the petitions challenging the government's 2013 rules for regularisation of employees.

The case was heard on Friday before the division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Alok Kumar Verma.

More than four thousand daily wage employees will benefit from this decision of the high court. (ANI)

