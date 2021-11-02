Mumbai, November 2: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday, while refuting former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' allegations that he has relations with the underworld, said that he has spent 62 years of his life in Mumbai but no one had the guts to say he had such connections.

"Yesterday, Devendra ji said, 'Main Diwali ke baad bomb phodunga'. You don't need to wait. It was said that Nawab Malik has underworld connections. I spent 62 years of my life in this city. Nobody has the guts to point fingers and say that I've underworld connections," Malik told the media.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Earlier on Monday, former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that he will soon present evidence of Malik's relations with the underworld.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "There are no relations between Jaydeep Rana with me or my wife."

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

"Those who have relations with the underworld should not speak about me. I will present evidence of Nawab Malik's relations with the underworld. I am waiting for Diwali to pass," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)