Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly at Bhubaneswar got nostagic about her own time as a Member of Legislative Assembly and a Minister in the state.

The President felt nostalgic while addressing the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. She said that after many years, old memories of this place had re-surfaced. As a legislator, she had asked questions and as a minister, she had answered legislators' questions in this house, read a statement from her office on Thursday.President Murmu represented the Rairangpur assembly constituency from 2000 to 2009 and served as Odisha government's Minister of State (Independent Charge) from 2000 to 2004.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Southern Andhra Pradesh As Cyclone Intensifies.

"Odisha played a significant role in India's freedom struggle and nation-building. This land had witnessed the transformation of Chandashoka into Dharmashok. Tribal communities of Odisha have set an example for the country by fighting against foreign rule," she said, according to the statement

The President underlined that there is an ancient tradition of women's empowerment in Odisha. She said that it is a matter of pride that the Odisha Legislative Assembly has a long history of women's representation. Before and after independence, there has been no Legislative Assembly in Odisha without women's representation. She stated that women from Odisha have made the country proud by achieving success in various fields.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 28, 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Lupin and Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

The President noted that the Odisha Legislative Assembly has passed numerous public welfare laws. She was happy to note that the 17th Legislative Assembly has held many productive meetings in a very short period. She pointed out that this Assembly has a healthy tradition of dialogue.

While pointing out that the state is making rapid progress, she appreciated Odisha Government for taking many new initiatives in areas such as agriculture, education, health, development of tribal and other disadvantaged groups, housing, disaster management, appreciating the process of industrialisation taking a new shape with the concerted efforts of the central and state governments.

Nature has blessed Odisha with all kinds of bounty, the President said.

"It is blessed with abundant mineral deposits, forests, and water resources, as well as human resources. Odisha's environment is highly conducive to the development of agriculture, industry, and commerce. By leveraging all these advantages, Odisha can be transformed into a leading state in the country," she added.

The President said that the centenary of Odisha's formation will be celebrated in 2036. If all stakeholders can work together to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036, it will be Odisha's greatest contribution in making India a developed nation by 2047. She expressed confidence that everyone will work with the spirit of 'Nation First'.

People of Odisha have immense hope and trust in them and they have entrusted a huge responsibility to them, the president said. It is the duty of all MLAs to fulfill citizens' expectations, realize their dreams, and bring smiles to their faces. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)