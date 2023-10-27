Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 27 (ANI): Launching the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the Mizoram polls, party president JP Nadda listed out several promises for the north eastern state like resolving the border dispute with Assam, creating a Drug-Free Mizoram and 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.

"We will collaborate with the Central government and Assam government to resolve the long-standing border dispute and safeguard the interests and rights...," the BJP president announced at the launch event of 'Vision Document 2023' on Friday.

Also Read | Parliamentary Panel May Suggest Re-Criminalising Adultery and Same-Sex Activity.

Speaking on creating a Drug-Free state, Nadda said, "...BJP's vision document says that we launch an operation, Drug-Free Mizoram, to curb the drug addiction amongst the youth across the state..."

Highlighting the party's push for women empowerment in the state, Nadda said, "We will provide free education to all girl students from KG to PG and reserve 33 per cent of government jobs for women."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Rebel BJP MP Narayan Tripathi Forms Own Party; Fields 25 Candidates.

"We will establish a special investigation team to probe all irregularities and corruption in the implementation of SEDP," Nadda said.

The SEDP is a scheme run by the Mizo National Front government in the state which aims to provide financial assistance of up to Rs three lakh to beneficiaries so that they can start projects.

On creating a Sports Academy in the state the party chief said, "We also commit to our vision that we will establish a Mizoram Sports Academy, which will be fully funded and with a scholarship for aspiring athletes with a strong emphasis on football wrestling, weight lifting, and hockey..."

"We will launch the Mizoram Olympic Mission to establish Mizoram as a leading sporting state... This is called inclusive growth and inclusive development," he added.

Nadda said that India which used to be a fragile economy is now considered to be a bright spot and having a stable economy.

"I would also like to share with you that India was considered to be a fragile economy. Today not only me, but even the best economic leaders are of the opinion that India is the only bright spot, and it is a stable economy which is going forward.

The BJP chief even boasted that even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says that India is a stable economy and a fastest-growing economy.

"...I would also like to share with you that countries like America, Australia, Japan, and Europe, are having problems with the economy, but the IMF says that India is a stable economy and a fastest-growing economy... All this has happened in the past nine years...," Nadda said.

The 40 member Mizoram assembly is going to polls on November 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)