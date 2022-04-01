Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1 (ANI): A dancer, who was scheduled to perform at Koodalmanikyam Temple in Kerala, has voluntarily pulled out of the music and dance festival in solidarity with Mansiya VP, who was allegedly denied permission to perform at the temple for being a "non-Hindu".

Anju Aravind, a Bharatanatyam dancer from Kerala, stressed that artists while performing "have no religion" and said that she stands in solidarity with Mansiya - her childhood friend - and all other artists sidelined by the organizing committee of the 10-day National Festival of Dance and Music organized by the famed Koodalmanikyam temple in Irinjalakuda.

"Mansiya is a strong woman. She will come up with more energy. We all are with her and all the artists sidelined by this committee," Anju told ANI.

Stating that the incident "shook" her, Anju said, "We want them to update their old age rules and see people as human beings."

"I am an artist. When I perform, I don't feel that I am a Hindu or a Muslim. Any artist does not feel that," she added.

Both Mansiya and Anju were scheduled to perform classical dance on April 21 at the temple.

"After everything was done - from selection to printing posters - they are now telling her that she can't perform because she is a non-Hindu," Anju said, who is pursuing PhD from Hyderabad.

"These people are saying that they have such rules that they have to follow. Even if they have such rules, they could have cross-checked before putting their names on the brochure. We had given all our details," she added.

Extending support to Mansiya, Anju said, "I took this decision that I don't want to perform on that platform because we all know that many things have happened in Kerala. They sidelined Mansiya because she belongs to a non-Hindu community. It really shook me. We artists do not have any religion and that's what I believe."

Narrating another recent incident that irked her, Anju said one of her friends had gone to the committee on her behalf. "They told her to write that I am a Hindu. She had literally written it there and put her signatures. I can't take it anymore," Anju said. (ANI)

