New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) In a case of suspected road rage, a 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten up and injured by a group of men after his car hit their vehicle in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area on Friday, police said.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media, purportedly showing a man, identified as Sachin Lohiya, sitting in his car and being thrashed by a group of men.

One of the accused is seen wearing a khaki jacket carrying the logo of a police force.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary, two of the accused, identified as Vikrant, 25, and Prabhat Sharma, 29, both working in a real estate office, have been apprehended.

Efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused.

The incident took place near Sultanpur Metro Station.

According to the police, Lohiya's family alleged that the accused were carrying firearm.

Lohiya has been admitted to a hospital.

The statement of the injured will be recorded and legal action will be initiated accordingly, the police said.

