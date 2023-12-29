Bhopal, December 29: At least two students and a teacher sustained injuries after plaster from the ceiling of a classroom of a Government Secondary School fell off in Bhopal on Friday, the injured teacher said. The incident occurred at the Government Secondary School, Shahjahanabad at around 2:15 pm here in the state capital. 17 students and the teacher were present in the classroom when the incident happened.

Injured teacher, Tazeem Almi, who is working for the last 23 years at the school said, "I was teaching students of class 4th and 5th today and suddenly, the plaster from the ceiling of the classroom collapsed in which two students sustained injuries in their legs and I also got injured in the incident." Madhya Pradesh: Four Killed After Wall Collapses Due to Refrigerator Compressor Blast in Gwalior.

Complaints were made many times for the repair of this building but it was not repaired. We want the school to be repaired properly. There were 17 students in the classroom when the incident occurred, She added.

Meanwhile, upon knowing about the incident, Bhopal District Education Officer AK Tripathi also reached the spot and said that a team will be formed for its investigation. "No student has been seriously injured in this incident. Plaster from the ceiling has collapsed and it seems that due to dampness of water, the cement separated from the rebar and fell down," Tripathi said. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two Labourers Killed, One Injured After Wall of Crusher Plant Collapses in Jabalpur.

When asked that complaints were made to repair but it did not resolve, the officer said that they would get it investigated and action would be taken accordingly. "As soon as I got information about the incident, I immediately came to the spot. The building is very old. It is said that it is 32 years. I will form an investigation team and get its report. After that action will be taken," he added.

