New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The National Health Authority (NHA) has announced a Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS) to give a further boost to digital health transactions in the country under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The incentives under this scheme would be provided to hospitals and diagnostic labs and also to the providers of digital health solutions such as hospital/health management information system and laboratory management information system, the NHA said in a statement.

Also Read | Tawang Clash: India, China Hold 17th Round of Military Talks on Eastern Ladakh; No Visible Outcome.

Under DHIS, eligible health facilities and digital solutions companies shall be able to earn financial incentives of up to Rs 4 crore based on the number of digital health records they create and link to the Ayushman Bharat Health Account.

This incentive can be availed by those registered with ABDM's Health Facility Registry and fulfilling the eligibility criterion specified under the scheme.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Kills 4-Year-Old Boy in Bareilly, Dies After Speeding Vehicle Hits Him While Trying To Escape; Probe Underway.

NHA CEO R S Sharma said this scheme will encourage more and more healthcare facilities and digital software companies to come forward and join ABDM for providing patient-centric healthcare.

"Through this financial incentive scheme, we're encouraging the adoption of digital health. Further, we're also including solution providers in the incentive scheme so that they handhold other health facilities to come on board and facilitate strengthening of the ecosystem. Incentives have played a catalytic role in driving early adoption of other citizen-centric programmes such as UPI, notification of TB cases, Janani Suraksha Yojana," he said.

Incentives would be provided to health facilities having 10 or more beds, laboratory/radiology diagnostics centres, digital solution companies providing ABDM-enabled digital solutions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)