Ludhiana, Aug 24 (PTI) Sleuths of the Income Tax department on Wednesday raided 35 business and residential premises of a leading trader of medicines in the state here, said official sources.

During raid operations, the IT officials scrutinised the records.

Teams from different places of the state carried out the raid operations, they said.

The owner of the medical stores is said to be close to some politicians in the state.

