Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday called for the increased participation of locals in tourism industry so that more employment opportunities are created.

Describing tourism as an important component of the economy, he stressed the need to work on the possibilities of creating more and more employment from it.

Mishra was addressing the inaugural function of the 9th Annual Convention of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) here.

He said the arrival of tourists not only benefits the hotel industry but also provides livelihood to the local people involved in other industries, handicrafts and transport.

In view of its importance, developed nations also give priority to tourism in their economy, he added.

Mishra said the tourism industry had suffered the most during the Covid pandemic. In such a situation, more effective efforts should be made to promote the sector, he said.

Former Punjab governor V P Singh Badnore, while discussing the rich cultural and historical heritage of Rajasthan, stressed on the coordinated efforts towards its conservation. Former deputy speaker of Rajasthan Assembly Rao Rajendra Singh said the state has a different identity in the world with regard to its tourist places. Every third tourist who comes to India definitely comes to Rajasthan, he said.

IHHA president Randhir Vikram Singh Mandawa said the two-day conference has been organised with the aim of reviving Indian heritage as well as promoting heritage tourism in the country.

Gaj Singh, president (Emeritus) of IHHA also attend the event.

