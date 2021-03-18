Lucknow, Mar 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Thursday to increase the number of the RT-PCR tests to 50 per cent of the daily count amid fears of a second wave in the country as coronavirus cases surge in some states.

Addressing a high-level meeting in Lucknow, Adityanath said antigen tests must be made mandatory at railway stations, airports and bus terminals in view of the upcoming panchayat elections and Holi.

He asked the officials to take effective steps for increasing the RT-PCR tests to 50 per cent of the total tests being done daily in the state, an official said.

Describing the COVID-19 vaccine as "precious", the chief minister stressed on ensuring that not a single vial of vaccine was wasted.

"Immunisation of the citizen should be ensured on the scheduled date of vaccination," Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh has become the only state to conduct about 33 lakh vaccination, the spokesperson said.

The officials have been directed to ensure that people wear masks and maintain social distancing, the spokesperson said.

During the review meeting, the chief minister stressed on the importance of surveillance teams and contract tracing in fighting the pandemic in the state.

Keeping in view the festival of Holi, samples of people working in restaurants, stalls, liquor shops are being taken, the spokesperson added.

