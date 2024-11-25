Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Shivaji Patil, an independent MLA-designate, has met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and declared his unconditional support to the ruling BJP in the state, a party functionary said on Monday.

Before the November 20 state assembly polls, Patil was keen on contesting from the Chandgad seat in Kolhapur district on BJP's ticket.

But, as part of the seat-sharing deal among Mahayuti allies, the NCP fielded its candidate from the segment.

Shivaji Patil contested as an independent and defeated NCP's Rajesh Patil in the election.

He met Fadnavis on Sunday night to declare his unconditional support to the BJP and submitted a letter to this effect, a party functionary said.

Fadnavis presented him a shawl as a token of appreciation.

In the state poll results declared on Saturday, the Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, bagged an impressive 230 of the 288 assembly seats. Among the allies, the BJP won in 132 of the 149 seats it contested, while the Shiv Sena and NCP got 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The majority mark for a party or alliance to form government in the state is 145.

The focus has been on Fadnavis, who is being seen as a strong contender to occupy the top post in the state for the third time.

