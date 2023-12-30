Varanasi, Dec 30 (PTI) India is a laboratory of cultural confluence to re-establish the age-old relations between historically important regions, Union Minister of Education for State Subhas Sarkar said on Saturday.

The minister made the comments at the valedictory ceremony of the second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam which began on December 17.

"India is a laboratory of cultural confluence to re-establish the age-old relations between two historically important regions. Our rich culture is a unique blend that preserves the traditions of our country while adapting to the rapid progress taking place across the world," Sarkar said in his address.

"The initiative has not only broadened the horizons of the students but has also laid the foundation of a harmonious and unified India," he added.

On Friday, the Minister also visited here to attend the Kashi Tamil Sangamam which aims at rediscovering the age-old links between two of the country's ancient seats of learning.

"Kashi Tamil Sangamam furthers the spirit of 'Ek Bharat'. Exploring and rediscovering the links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu can lead to the creation of important bodies of knowledge, both in the intellectual and practical realms," he had said.

The minister had asserted that this exchange is a celebration of "our diverse identities and a commitment to preserving them".

The second edition of the sangamam, organised by the Union education ministry, was attended by 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The delegates were divided into groups named after seven sacred rivers of the country and each comprised 200 members -- students' group (Ganga), teachers' group (Yamuna), professionals' group (Godavari), spiritual group (Saraswati), group of farmers and artisans (Narmada), writers' group (Sindhu) and group of traders and businessmen (Kaveri).

More than 42,000 people had registered till December 8 to attend the sangamam, of which 1,400 were selected by a committee, according to officials.

Stalls at the Namo ghat showcasing handloom, handicrafts and diverse cuisine gave delegates an insight into the rich aspects of Tamil Nadu's and Kashi's art and culture. Cultural programmes, combining the cultures of the two places, organised during the evenings, were a major attraction for the visiting delegates.

Seminars, discussions and lectures were organised to deliberate on literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, ayurveda, handloom and handicrafts as well as modern innovations, business exchanges, EdTech and other next-generation technologies.

Experts and scholars, local practitioners of various disciplines and professions from Tamil Nadu and Kashi participated in these exchanges.

The sangamam aims at rediscovering, reaffirming and celebrating the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The first edition was a month-long event organised last year and more than 2,500 people from Tamil Nadu participated in it.

