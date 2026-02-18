Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Priyank Kharge, actively participated in the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, highlighting Karnataka's growing leadership in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep technology, and engaging with international industry leaders, innovators, and startups.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Summit, the Minister said, "Karnataka is ahead of the curve when it comes to AI. We are already home to leading global AI players such as Harvey AI and Anthropic, and The Walt Disney Company is expanding its AI network in Bengaluru. Bengaluru is also among the top cities globally for AI talent. Under our DeepTech Decade, we are encouraging startups with grants of up to Rs 1 crore. We are engaging with global leaders and innovators to ensure responsible use of AI, build the right skill sets, create strong incubators, and set up Centres of Excellence that can foster startups and also strengthen e-governance," as per a release.

During his visit, Kharge witnessed the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between H Company and St. John's Medical College & St. John's Research Institute, Bengaluru, to pilot the deployment of advanced enterprise AI for hospital operations and workflow automation, promoting the responsible application of AI in healthcare.

According to the release, Kharge also attended a roundtable organised by the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), where discussions focused on strengthening technology collaboration, investment partnerships, and innovation-led growth between Karnataka and global enterprises.

On his engagement with USIBC, the Minister said, "USIBC has been a great partner in building bridges with American companies, and we have worked extensively together, including during the Tech Summit, to ensure meaningful collaborations between our two ecosystems. Today, here at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi as well, we have been engaging with USIBC to ensure a more conducive environment for American companies to grow and innovate in Bengaluru. I thank them for the work they have been doing over the years and look forward to continuing this strong partnership."

The Minister also met Timo Harakka, a Member of the Finnish Parliament, and discussed opportunities for collaboration between Karnataka and Finland in the Artificial Intelligence and deep-tech sectors, exploring avenues for joint research, innovation partnerships, and startup exchanges.

Earlier in the day, Kharge met a delegation from Cyprus led by Dr. Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research of the Republic of Cyprus. Discussions focused on how Cyprus can serve as a gateway to the European Union for Bengaluru-based startups looking to expand into European markets, and on strengthening cooperation in innovation and emerging technologies, particularly given Cyprus' strong performance on global innovation indices.

At the Summit, the Minister also visited the Meta Platforms kiosk, where he reviewed emerging technology applications and digital innovation use cases. He experienced the latest immersive technologies, including Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses and a neural wristband interface that enables gesture-based interaction with devices, demonstrating the convergence of AI, wearables, and human-computer interaction. (ANI)

He also visited the Indian Army showcase at the AI Summit, where advanced AI-driven defence and strategic technology applications were on display, underscoring the role of artificial intelligence in national security and modernisation efforts.

The Minister visited the Karnataka Pavilion and the ArtPark Pavilion, where he met with founders and teams from Karnataka's innovation ecosystem and reviewed emerging AI and deep-tech solutions. (ANI)

