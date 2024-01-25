New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Amid the political turmoil in Bihar after RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Thursday clarified that all was fine with the INDIA bloc.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Tyagi said, "INDIA gathbandhan (alliance) salamat hai (INDIA bloc is safe). Everything is fine with the alliance."

Earlier, Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at RJD's ruling ally, JDS, on X posting that while the 'socialist party' (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns.

However, a few hours later, all three posts by Lalu's daughter were deleted.

Earlier, speaking on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's statement on dynastic politics and Rohini Acharya's tweet, Tyagi said, "Baccho ke comments par hum comment nahi karte (We do not comment on children's comments). Nitish Kumar's remarks were neither directed at Lalu Yadav nor Sonia Gandhi. He was merely being appreciative of the lifelong efforts of Karpoori Thakur to ensure social justice."

Earlier on Wednesday, on the occasion of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur's birth centenary celebrations, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a scathing attack on dynastic politics saying, "Karpoori Thakur never promoted his family. Taking inspiration from him, I too have never promoted any member of my family. After the death of Karpoori Thakur, only his son, Ramnath Thakur, was promoted. But today, people are promoting dynastic politics."

Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Tuesday that the President is pleased to award Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur (posthumously).

Karpoori Thakur was born in 1924 in one of the most backward sections of society, the Nai Samaj. He was a remarkable leader whose political journey was marked by his unwavering commitment to the marginalised sections of society.

He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar and was a key figure in the struggle against social discrimination and inequality. His commitment to affirmative action gave representation and opportunities to the poor, oppressed, exploited and deprived sections of the country. (ANI)

