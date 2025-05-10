Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 10 (ANI): In a crucial association, India has committed its support to the Maldives by ensuring the supply of essential medicines through HLL Lifecare Limited - a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare - solidifying the growing healthcare collaboration between the two nations.

According to a release, in line with this initiative, the State Trading Organization Plc (STO) - a Government of Maldives enterprise responsible for the import and distribution of essential goods - has signed a strategic agreement with HLL under India's Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), a government initiative aimed at providing affordable, high-quality medicines to the public. This partnership ensures a continuous and affordable supply of essential medicines to every corner of the Maldives.

As per the release, over the past year, the Maldives' health system has faced challenges with frequent stock-outs of vital pharmaceuticals, disrupting patient care and placing significant strain on Aasandha, the national health insurance scheme. Emergency imports restored 99 percent of the availability of essential medicines by April, but short-term solutions alone cannot ensure sustainable access. This agreement with HLL turns emergency relief into a permanent supply solution.

According to HLL has proven to be a dependable partner during past crises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, HLL supplied critical medical supplies to the Maldives, demonstrating its capacity to quickly and efficiently manage large-scale exports. This history of collaboration gives STO confidence that HLL can meet both current and future needs.

By linking with HLL's extensive Janaushadhi network, which provides over 2,000 quality-assured generics and 300 surgical items, the Maldives taps into one of the world's most efficient pharmaceutical supply chains. (ANI)

