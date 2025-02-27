New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Former US House chief administrative officer Scot Faulkner, who is currently visiting India, on Thursday said the country is seamlessly integrating technology and governance to meet the "evolving needs" of its people.

"India is becoming an economic powerhouse and a key player in shaping the future of the world," Faulkner was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Ministry of Culture.

Faulkner, who is on a week-long visit to India to attend a media conclave, noted that the country is at the forefront of 21st century development, seamlessly integrating technology and governance to meet the evolving needs of its people, the statement said.

He also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the world's top leaders and an inspiration to others.

Faulkner on Thursday visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and the new Parliament building here.

After visiting the prime ministers' museum, he emphasised on the need for having more such museums worldwide.

Faulkner has held executive positions in the US Federal Aviation Administration, the General Services Administration, and the Peace Corps, the statement said.

