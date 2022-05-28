Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 28 (ANI): After a long gap of more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, passenger train services between India and Bangladesh will resume from May 29, informed the officials on Saturday.

The move aims to accommodate the convenience of commuters in both India and Bangladesh.

"For the convenience of commuters of both India and Bangladesh, Kolkata - Dhaka - Kolkata Maitree Express and Kolkata - Khulna - Kolkata Bandhan Express will resume services from May 29," informed Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway, Ekalabya Chakraborty.

The officials also informed that Mitali Express, third India- Bangladesh train service is set to start on June 1 from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka.

The tickets have been booked for these trains and have already sold out. (ANI)

