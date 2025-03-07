New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) India and Bhutan have reviewed fieldwork along the border between the two countries and discussed the potential for a collaboration in capacity-building measures in frontier regions.

The issues were deliberated upon at a two-day meeting in Delhi that concluded on Friday.

The meeting on boundary-related works came amid China's efforts to establish formal diplomatic relations with Bhutan.

China and Bhutan are also looking at an expeditious resolution of their festering boundary row that could have implications for India's security interests.

New Delhi has been keeping a close eye on the negotiations on the China-Bhutan boundary row as it could have implications for India's security interests, especially in the Doklam tri-junction.

"India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, underpinned by mutual trust, shared values, and utmost goodwill at all levels," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on the meeting on the boundary-related works.

The Indian side at the talks was led by Surveyor General Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, while the Bhutanese side was headed by Dasho Letho T Tangbi, Secretary, the International Boundaries of Royal Government of Bhutan.

The MEA said the meeting was held to review matters relating to "boundary-related field work".

"Both sides expressed satisfaction at the work completed by respective field survey teams and other stakeholders on boundary-related field matters," it said in a statement.

The two sides have also finalised a work plan for the next "three field seasons", it said.

"The two sides discussed the potential for technological and capacity building collaboration relating to survey and boundary related work, as per the priorities of both the governments," the MEA said.

It said the meeting was held in a "cordial and friendly" atmosphere and was in keeping with the tradition of regular dialogues in all sectors of bilateral cooperation.

