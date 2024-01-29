Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Leader of the opposition and former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur said that the life span of the INDIA bloc is short.

Hailing the new NDA alliance government in Bihar, he said that anything is possible in politics. He said that they can't deny any chance of a change of government in Himachal, adding that the possibility of changing the state government here in Himachal can't be denied.

Also Read | UPSSSC PET 2023 Result Out at upsssc.gov.in: Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test Examination Results Released, Know Steps To Check Scores.

"I can say that anything is possible in politics. The NDA government has been formed again in Bihar, I would like to greet the government. The INDI Alliance ended before its birth. Mamta is saying we shall not allow Congress, same in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party is saying Congress has no base in Punjab and they will also not allow it, the same situation is there in Kerala with the community. In Himachal Pradesh any situation can arise in politics, anything is possible," Thakur said.

Before the BJP legislators meeting in Shimla, he said that the BJP would expose the one-year tenure of the Congress government in the state during the upcoming budget session. He said that the party legislators will chalk out strategy for the upcoming budget session which begins on February 14.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Forced To Lick Shoes, Perform Sex Act by 'Friends' in Hauz Khas.

"I think in the history of Himachal Pradesh the one year of the state government has been a government of mismanagement. The government is completely focused on blaming the former BJP government and Union government and what are the achievements of your government in a year," the former CM said.

He said during the past year the state government completely failed.

"The MLA development fund was stopped and they were planning to stop the MLA fund again. We had made it clear that the BJP legislators would not attend the annual planning meeting which is underway, we had made it and under that pressure, they have released the funds. All legislators are saying not even a single development project not even a single. kilometres of road has been built during the one year of the present government. The pending works are all stopped, all legislators are asking what is the relevance of this meeting," Thakur said.

He said in the name of the 'Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar' programme the state government is harassing people and has enforced the authorities at the district level for ministers instead of dealing with public issues.

"Now they have this 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme the ministers are in different areas and the entire district administration is busy in the field with the people in different places, I would say the situation in the state is very bad. We shall take up all issues in the MLA priority meeting," Thakur added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)