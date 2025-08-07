New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will hold a meeting at 10:15 AM on Thursday at the office of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha in Parliament.

Following the meeting, the INDIA bloc Members of Parliament will stage a protest at 10:30 AM in front of Makar Dwar inside the Parliament complex over the issue of the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will begin its proceedings on Thursday with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting an explanatory statement, placing the reasons for "immediate legislation by promulgation" of the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

According to a list of business issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, for consideration and passage in the House.

The Union Sports Minister will also move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the lower house of the Parliament.

The National Sports Governance Bill aims to "provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration."

Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Indian Ports Bill of 2025, which aims to consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business and ensure the optimum utilisation of India's coastline.

The bill aims to "establish and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports; establish the Maritime State Development Council for fostering structured growth and development of the port sector; provide for the management of pollution, disaster, emergencies, security, safety, navigation, and data at ports."

"Ensure compliance with India's obligations under international instruments to which it is a party; take measures for the conservation of ports; provide for adjudicatory mechanisms for the redressal of port-related disputes; and address matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration," the list of business read. (ANI)

