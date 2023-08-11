New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Opposition leaders of the INDIA alliance will meet at 10 am to discuss the suspension of the Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and discuss the way ahead, sources said.

They will also decide on a strategy for the way forward in the Rajya Sabha, where their demand for a discussion on Manipur has not been accepted.

Also Read | BPSC Admit Card 2023 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Hall Ticket for Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

The sources said parliamentary floor leaders of the INDIA bloc parties will be meeting at the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

They also said that a meeting of the Congress' Lok Sabha MPs has been called at 10.30 am at the CPP office to discuss Chowdhury's suspension.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts for Most Districts From August 11 to 14.

The Congress' Whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has written to Speaker Om Birla for moving a motion for the adjournment of business in the House to discuss the issue of the suspension.

"It is a matter of deep concern that Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a dedicated member of this House, was suspended without any proper reason yesterday as he spoke about Nirav which means Silence in Hindi and compared it with the silence of Prime Minister Modi. This incident raises serious questions about the essence of our democratic principles, which prioritise freedom of speech and the right to express genuine concerns," Tagore said in his notice.

He said in a thriving democracy like India, open dialogue and constructive criticism play a pivotal role in shaping the governance process.

"Especially suspending a Member of Parliament for bringing forth allegations highlights potential shortcomings of the central government. It is crucial that we uphold the fundamental tenets of our democratic system, wherein the voices of people are heard and acknowledged. It's the first time in the history of the Parliament of India that the leader of the largest opposition party is suspended without opposition MPs in the House.

"Therefore, the House should come forward to discuss the issues which have forced the concerned democratic authority to go for suspension and the House should revoke the suspension of the leader of the largest opposition party Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, as it sends a positive message about our commitment to democratic values," the Congress leader said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)