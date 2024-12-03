New Delhi, December 3: MPs of several INDIA bloc parties protested on the Parliament premises on Tuesday over the Adani issue and reiterated their demand for a joint parliamentary probe into the matter. MPs of the Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK and the Left parties among others raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded accountability.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AAP's Sanjay Singh, RJD's Misa Bharti and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant also participated in the protest on the steps leading to the Parliament's Makar Dwar. Adani Row: SKM Threatens Protest in Support of Opposition’s Demand for JPC Probe.

The Congress and some other opposition have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe following the indictment by US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and fraud charges. Adani Bribery Case: No Bribery Charges Against Gautam Adani, His Nephew Sagar Adani and Other Executives Says Adani Group.

Opposition Leaders Stage Protest at Parliament

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MPs of INDIA bloc protest over Adani matter, at the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/QrwPv1vnfi — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Participates in Protest

Opposition MPs stage protest at #Parliament House complex over the issues including alleged bribery charges against a prominent business group. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Sanjay Singh of AAP, N. K. Premachandran of RSP, Misa Bharti of RJD and others take… pic.twitter.com/MphiWibM7r — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 3, 2024

INDIA MPs Demand JPC Probe

INDIA bloc Mps are protesting outside the parliment house by demanding debate on various political and flood related issues.#INDIA #Parliment #protest pic.twitter.com/26fjwLZE1I — Nisanth Idhaliyan (@idhaliyan) December 3, 2024

With billionaire Adani charged in the US with alleged bribery and fraud, the Congress has said it "vindicates" its demand for a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the various "scams" involving his conglomerate.

The Adani Group's indictment in the US has given fresh ammunition to opposition parties to demand a joint parliamentary committee probe into the business group's dealings. Gandhi had sought Adani's immediate arrest. The Adani Group has denied all allegations as "baseless".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)