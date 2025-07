Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday accused the INDIA bloc, a strident critic of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, of trying to "rob" Indian democracy on the back of foreign infiltrators.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Election Commission's drive is aimed at bringing required changes in electoral rolls through transparency.

Also Read | Suicide Bid in Gwalior: Heartbroken After Wife Leaves Him, Drunk Man Jumps off 35-Foot Railway Overbridge in Madhya Pradesh to End Life; Survives With Minor Injuries.

He alleged that the INDIA bloc parties have been winning in places where the presence of infiltrators has brought maximum changes in demography.

It is an issue of national security and prestige, but Rahul Gandhi "wants to grab power at any cost", Trivedi said on the Congress leader's sharp criticism of the SIR and the Election Commission in general.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: After a Week of Disruptions, Lok Sabha To Discuss 'Operation Sindoor' on July 28.

The BJP leader said India Gandhi believed 50 years back that an election's validity would be subject to her win, and Rahul Gandhi also suffers from the same "Emergency mindset".

"According to Gandhi, the EC did a good job in Telangana, Punjab, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh because the INDIA bloc parties won there but not so in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana as the BJP won in these states," he said.

Ahead of Parliament taking up a discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, the BJP leader said India's military response was an unprecedented exercise that showed the valour and capability of the armed forces, while the Opposition is trying to insult them.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)