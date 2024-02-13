Panaji, Feb 13 (PTI) The INDIA block has collapsed in Goa, and people have lost confidence in the Congress, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its party MLA as the opposition alliance's candidate from the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

AAP's state unit president Amit Palekar announced that Venzy Viegas, a legislator from the Benaulim constituency, is the nominee of the INDIA block and appealed to other parties in the Opposition to support him.

Also Read | IAF Plane Crash in West Bengal: AJT Hawk Aircraft of Indian Air Force Crashes in Kalaikunda, No Casualty or Damage to Property.

Notably, South Goa, one of the two Lok Sabha seats in the coastal state, is currently represented by Congress MP Francisco Sardinha.

Talking to reporters in South Goa, the chief minister said, "The INDIA alliance has collapsed in Goa. The AAP has already announced its candidate for the South Goa seat. People don't have confidence in Rahul Gandhi or the Congress."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Launch RuPay Card at Abu Dabhi (Watch Video).

People have confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, which will win majority seats in the upcoming elections, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)