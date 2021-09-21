New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (CoP 26), India called upon the developed countries to fulfil their promise of the USD 100 billion per year goal made in 2009 Paris agreement to provide a boost to transfer green technologies at low cost.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav representing India at the United Nations (UN) Secretary General's virtual meeting underlined the need for upholding the principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) process, for any successful outcome in any climate change negotiations including the upcoming CoP 26, which is slated to be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

The Minister underlined that ambitious climate action in developing countries is dependent on ambitious support from developed countries under the Paris Agreement. COP26 should focus on climate finance in scope, scale and speed and transfer of green technologies at low cost, the official statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change stated.

In the meeting, crucial climate actions on finance, mitigation and adaptation required for tackling the climate crisis were discussed.

The meeting with select leaders on climate change on Monday was convened by UN Secretary-General H E Antonio Guterres and Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson.

The Environment Minister also mentioned the concrete climate actions that India has been taking under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi including 450 GW of Renewable Energy by 2030.

The Environment Minister mentioned that in light of the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) findings and the latest UNFCCC Synthesis Report, and that the developed countries have collectively emitted more than their estimated emission allowances in 2008-2020 period, they should take greater action on mitigation and provide financial support to developing countries.

The statement further said that Yadav stressed that even at the UNFCCC there is a very urgent need for giving due importance to adaptation and discuss whether the scale of resources is commensurate with the scale of the needs of developing countries. (ANI)

