New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) India has successfully test-fired an advanced underwater naval mine designed to enhance the Navy's capabilities against modern stealth ships and submarines.

The development came amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy have successfully undertaken combat firing (with reduced explosive) of the indigenously designed and developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM)," the defence ministry said on Monday.

It said the the system is an advanced underwater naval mine developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories.

The MIGM is designed to enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities against modern stealth ships and submarines. Bharat Dynamics Limited, Visakhapatnam and Apollo Microsystems Limited, Hyderabad are the production partners for the system.

Complimenting DRDO, Indian Navy and the Industry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the system will further enhance undersea warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy.

