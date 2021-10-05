New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): As many as 11,41,642 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

A total number of 57,53,94,042 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 18,346 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 209 days. The active caseload stands at 2,52,902, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The national recovery rate currently stands at 97.93 per cent. (ANI)

