Microsoft, the American tech giant has officially rolled out the Windows 11 operating system. As a reminder, the new operating system was introduced by the company in June this year. It was in the testing phase for few months and now, the final build of the OS is ready and being rolled out to supported devices. Windows 11 gets a redesigned Start menu, widgets, Microsoft Teams integration, a new user interface and more. Windows 11: HP Announces List of PCs Eligible for the New Operating System.

As per the company, Windows 10 devices will be able to receive the upgrade by mid-2022 whereas the recently purchased laptops and PCs might be able to receive the Windows 11 update immediately.

Welcome to the world, #Windows11! Learn all about the latest Windows experience here 👇https://t.co/0OXlNxEFRq — Windows (@Windows) October 4, 2021

Windows 11 (Photo Credits: Windows)

To upgrade to Windows 11, a PC or laptop should have these system requirements - Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake processor or Zen 2 CPUs and above, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and Trusted Platform Module support. In September 2021, companies like Asus, HP and Lenovo announced their Windows 11 devices. Acer, Dell and Samsung will also be launching their Windows 11 devices soon.

If you have recently purchased a Windows 10 PC then chances are you might have the option to upgrade to Windows 11 right now. To do so, you can head over to the official Microsoft PC health check app. Back up all of your important data, apps and files. On your Windows 10 PC or laptop, go to 'Settings' > 'Update & Security' > 'Windows Update'. Check for updates and if the new OS is available for you to download, you will see an option to download and install it. If yes, click 'Download', install and follow the screen prompts to configure your Windows 11 settings.

