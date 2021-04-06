New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): As polling is underway in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry for Assembly elections, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged voters to cast their votes.

In a tweet, Rahul said: "Do cast your votes today - India is counting on you."

AICC general secretary Priyanka also requested people to vote in large numbers for a "strong, progressive and prosperous future".

"As polling begins in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, I request my sisters and brothers to go out and vote in large numbers and ensure a strong, progressive and prosperous future for themselves," she tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also appealed to the voters in four states and one Union Territory to exercise their franchise in record number.

Polling began at 7 am on Tuesday for one of the busiest days in the ongoing Assembly election in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Polling is being held for a total of 475 of the total 824 assembly constituencies across the four states and UT. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)