New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) With the upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg set to discuss admitting new members, India on Thursday dismissed as "baseless" reports that it is opposed to the expansion of the grouping.

It is learnt that New Delhi is yet to take a final decision on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's in-person attendance in the summit of the five-nation grouping from August 22 to 24.

The summit is set to extensively deliberate on expansion of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Iran, Indonesia and Kazakhstan are among countries which have shown keen interest in joining the grouping.

"We have seen some baseless speculation that India has reservations against the expansion. This is simply not true," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

"We have talked about India's position on expansion and we have clarified our position in the past. As mandated by the leaders last year, BRICS members are internally discussing the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures for the BRICS expansion process on the basis of full consultation and consensus," he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow that the grouping will be further strengthened with the addition of new members.

"We believe that in one form or another, the expansion of BRICS will contribute to the further development and strengthening of this organisation," he said.

Asked about a media report that suggested that Prime Minister Modi may not travel to South Africa for the summit, Bagchi replied: "I would urge you not to go by speculative media reports. When we are in a position to announce such high-level visits, we will certainly do so."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already decided not to travel to Johannesburg for the summit.

The BRICS brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

