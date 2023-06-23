New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The government on Friday simplified and liberalized the policy for the export of drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) meant for civilian end uses from India, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Friday.

The ministry, in its official release, said that the drones capable of a range equal to or less than 25 km and delivering a payload of not more than 25 kgs and meant for only civilian end-use, will now be subject to General Authorization for Export of Drones (GAED), a one-time general license valid for three years that would reduce compliance.

The decision has been taken in line with the emphasis laid in India's Foreign Trade Policy 2023 on facilitating the export of high-tech items which includes the promotion of exports of drones and UAVs manufactured in India for civilian end uses and taking into consideration India's international obligations on non-proliferation.

All types of drones or UAVs were earlier controlled and restricted for export under category 5B of the SCOMET (Special Chemicals Organisms Material Equipments and Technology) list of the ITCHS classification of import and export items.

This list deals with the category of items that are subject to specific regulations due to their potential dual-use nature--meaning they can have both civilian and military applications.

SCOMET license was required for export of such items and the Industry was facing challenges to export drones with limited capability which are only meant for civilian use.

"Based on the wider consultations held with all the stakeholders including seeking public and industry comments on the policy, the SCOMET policy of drones and UAVs meant for civilian use has been amended on June 23 to simplify and liberalize the policy for export of drones and UAVs," the ministry said.

The export of drones and UAVs not covered under the specified categories in the SCOMET list and capable of a range equal to or less than 25 km and delivering a payload of not more than 25 kgs (excluding the software and technology of these items) and meant for only civilian end-use, will now be subject to General Authorization for Export of Drones (GAED), a onetime general license valid for three years, it added.

This policy change will not require the drone manufacturers and exporters with GAED authorization to apply for SCOMET license for every similar export shipment meant for civilian purposes, within the validity period of three years subject to post reporting and other documentary requirements, reducing the compliance by the industry to apply for SCOMET license every time they have to export any kind of civilian drone according to the DGFT.

This would further facilitate the drones and UAV manufacturers and industry to export drones with ease, thereby, facilitating ease of doing business and promoting export from India.

This policy change would also promote India as a global manufacturing hub of drones and UAVs and push the start-ups and new drone manufacturers in this field to scale up and look at the global markets.

"It will allow Indian drone manufacturers to access larger markets, and encourage innovation in the industry," the ministry added. (ANI)

