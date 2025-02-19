India elected to Vice Presidency of International Organization of Aids to Marine Navigation (IALA) in Singapore (Photo: PIB)

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): India is elected to the Vice Presidency of the International Organization of Aids to Marine Navigation (IALA) in Singapore, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a release on Wednesday.

According to the release, TK Ramachandran, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, led the Indian delegation comprising Mukesh Mangal, Joint Secretary, N Muruganandam, Director General of Lighthouses and Lightships, and Shri S. Saravanan, Dy. Director, in the ongoing 1st General Assembly of IALA in Singapore.

The first General Assembly of IALA also marks its transition from a non-governmental organization (NGO) to an inter-governmental organization (IGO), where India was elected to its Vice Presidency. This underscores India's strong leadership and contributions to maritime affairs, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable and secure marine navigation.

IALA, established in 1957 as an NGO, transitioned to an IGO to enhance its role in shaping international standards and best practices for safe and efficient navigation. The new IGO status amplifies IALA's mandate to harmonise global maritime navigation systems, promote maritime safety initiatives, and collaborate with member states, international organizations, and industry stakeholders to address emerging challenges in maritime safety and environmental protection.

India is hosting the IALA Council meeting in December 2025 and the IALA Conference & General Assembly in September 2027 in Mumbai. India's election to this prominent position reinforces its dedication to advancing maritime safety, enhancing navigational aids, and fostering international cooperation within the maritime sector, added the release. (ANI)

